Music world will always be indebted to her: Yogi Adityanath remembers Lata Mangeshkar on 95th birth anniversary

'A humble tribute to the Queen of Voice, 'Bharat Ratna' Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary! With her voice and notes, she gave new heights to Indian music. There was a heart-touching expression of emotions in her singing,' Adityanath said in an X post in Hindi.