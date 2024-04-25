Muslim quota part of Congress' agenda to push country towards Islamisation: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday alleged that the Congress' attempt to give reservations to Muslims from the OBC quota in Karnataka was part of its agenda to push the country towards "Islamisation and division".

The firebrand BJP leader claimed that the Congress wanted to deprive the people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other backward classes of their constitutional rights.

According to the data submitted by the Karnataka Backward Classes Welfare Department, all castes and communities within the Muslim religion have been enlisted as socially and educationally backward classes under Category 2B in the State List of Backward Classes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have targeted the Congress over the issue, alleging it wanted to transfer the reservation share of OBC to the Muslim community, but the Congress has rejected their claim and accused them of spreading "lies".