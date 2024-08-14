‘Muslim-Yadav’ officials removed from field duty in Uttar Pradesh's bypolls-bound districts

Lucknow: The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh came under attack from the opposition parties after reports surfaced that ‘’Muslim-Yadav’’ officials are being shunted out from duty in those districts where ten assembly seats are going to by-polls.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said that by removing the officials from Muslim and Yadav communities from field duty in the by-poll bound districts, BJP has admitted irregularities in elections were committed by the officials in their government.

Akhilesh, who shared a media report which made the claim, said that the BJP would not be able to win a single seat in the by-polls as the people of the state had already made up their mind to defeat the saffron party.