Muzaffarnagar Collector, SSP served notice over Muslim student slapping incident

The video, which had gone viral on the social media platforms, purportedly showed the teacher, identified as Tripta Tyagi, asking the students to slap an eight year old Muslim student. The students are seen taking turns to slap him as the teacher watched.



The teacher is also heard making communal remarks and egged on the students to hit the Muslim student harder. The incident happened at a private school in Khubbapur village in the district on Friday but came to light on Saturday.

(With inputs from DHNS)