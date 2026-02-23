Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Namo Bharat RRTS crosses 1 lakh riders on first full day after launch

This is the highest ridership recorded on the corridor to date.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 18:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 18:21 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us