Namo Bharat train, Meerut metro to be highlighted in 2027 UP Assembly polls: BJP

BJP MP from Meerut, Arun Govil said, "Projects like Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro are milestones for the region."
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 22:38 IST
Published 22 February 2026, 22:38 IST
