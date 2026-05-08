<p>Lucknow: Virtually setting his party’s agenda for the next year’s Assembly polls in the state, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar%20pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dropped hints that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> would go into the 2027 elections with national identity and Hindutva coupled with development at the core of its electoral strategy.</p><p>Addressing a public meeting at Deoband, where renowned Islamic seminary Darul Uloom was situated in Saharanpur district on Thursday, Adityanath said the results of the Assembly polls in Bengal, Puducherry and Assam had proved that the people would no longer tolerate the ‘politics of caste and appeasement’.</p><p>He said that the ‘fatwa (religious decree) culture’ in the state ended after BJP formed its government in UP in 2017.</p>.UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails multiple Union Cabinet decisions including railway projects worth Rs 23,437 crore.<p>‘’The recent polls in some states are proof that the people will oust those parties from power which work against Indian culture, national identity and social unity,’’ the chief minister said.</p><p>He said that the government would, under no circumstances, tolerate ‘insult’ of cultural symbols and that stern action would be taken against such people.</p><p>Adityanath referred to the issuance of ‘fatwas’ from the Deoband seminary and said that earlier the ‘fatwas’ used to decide what a person would wear or eat, putting the freedom of people in danger. ‘’We ended this culture,’’ he added.</p><p>The chief minister also said that there were no communal riots in Saharanpur since BJP came to power. ‘’UP is now riot free and mafia free’’, he remarked.</p><p>Adityanath, earlier, launched developmental projects worth several crore for the district.</p>