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National Identity and Hindutva: CM Yogi Adityanath sets narrative for 2027 UP Assembly polls

Adityanath, earlier, launched developmental projects worth several crore for the district.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 14:36 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 14:36 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshElectionsYogi Adityanath

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