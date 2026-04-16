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Naxal sympathiser labour activist ‘mastermind’ behind Noida unrest, formed strategies over WhatsApp

Police were trying to find out about the accused acquaintances and companions and also whether he was in touch with some other organizations.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 13:06 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 13:06 IST
India NewsprotestUttar PradeshNoida

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