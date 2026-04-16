<p>Lucknow: An alleged ‘naxal sympathiser’ and labor activist, identified as Roopesh Roy, has emerged as the main accused behind the large-scale violence in Noida during a protest by the workers of different companies over demand for wage hike and other benefits earlier this week.</p><p>Roy, who ran ‘Bigul Dasta’, a labor outfit, in Noida, was arrested by the police along with several others, many of whom were not workers of any company and were allegedly associated with Roy’s outfit.</p>.300 arrested as salary hike protest turns violent in Noida, minimum wage increased.<p>Sources said that Roy’s WhatsApp chat had revealed that he had not only provoked the workers but also formulated the protest strategy, which allegedly included triggering violence.</p><p>Police were trying to find out about Roy’s acquaintances and companions and also whether he was in touch with some other organizations.</p><p>Sources said that the members of these outfits, in a well planned manner, approached the workers at different factories, forced the workers to stop working and join them. They had also held prior meetings to chalk out their strategy.</p><p>Sources said that the police had so far detained more than 500 people in connection with the violence during which several vehicles had been set ablaze and offices were damaged when thousands of workers went on the rampage.</p>.After massive protest in Noida, Uttar Pradesh govt hikes minimum wages across categories.<p>Noida was rocked by large-scale violence earlier this week after thousands of workers demanding a hike in their wage and other benefits indulged in heavy stone pelting, set ablaze vehicles and damaged offices in the main industrial hub in the town.</p><p>Police said that those who indulged in violence would be acted against and made to pay for the damage of public properties.</p>