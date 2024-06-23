NDA govt at Centre can become unstable anytime: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre can become unstable anytime and asked her party workers to strengthen the party's support base across the country by bringing forward those associated with its mission.

After the BSP's poor show in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls, Mayawati had convened a national-level meeting of the party here on Sunday. All the members of the party's central executive, state unit presidents and senior members participated in it.

Addressing the meeting, Mayawati said, "The BJP and its NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government at the Centre is not completely stable. It can become unstable anytime." In such a situation, she said BSP workers have to strengthen the party's support base on a war footing by bringing forward those associated with its mission in the party organisation.