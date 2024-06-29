NDA, I.N.D.I.A. in another face-off in UP Assembly by-polls

Lucknow: The BJP led NDA and the grand opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc will have yet another face-off in the forthcoming by-polls on ten assembly seats, vacated by the legislators after they were elected to the Lok Sabha in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the ten seats where by-polls will be held, five were held by the Samajwadi Party (SP), three by the BJP and one each by the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Nishad Party, both alliance partners in the NDA.

Although the outcome of the assembly by-polls would have no effect on the BJP led government in the state, the saffron party, after its dismal performance in the state in the LS polls, would certainly go all out to regain its sitting seats and also wrest a few from the SP.