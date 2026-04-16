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Need to remain vigilant against 'traitors': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

'We must remember that if we wish to preserve our freedom, and aspire to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat' , said Yogi Adityanath
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 18:59 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 18:59 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath

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