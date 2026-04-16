<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath </a>on Friday cautioned against those who undermine society in the name of caste, and stressed the need for remaining vigilant against "traitors".</p>.<p>Adityanath was speaking at a function held in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow"> Lucknow</a> on the inauguration of three-day 'Rashmirathi Festival', marking the diamond jubilee year of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's immortal work 'Rashmirathi' on his 52nd death anniversary.</p>.<p>"We must remember that if we wish to preserve our freedom, and aspire to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, then we must remain vigilant against those traitors who plunder the country and undermine society in the name of casteism -- a message of inspiration that Dinkar ji imparted to us decades ago," Adityanath asserted.</p>.<p>Referring to the Emergency, Adityanath said, "When an attempt was made in India itself to stifle India's democracy, even then Dinkar ji issued the clarion call 'singhasan khaali karo ki janta aati hai'. This demonstrates how words can become mantras, inspiring every individual with a sense of sacrifice, awareness, and dedication towards the nation." Chief Minister Adityanath also watched the staging of 'Rashmirathi' and appreciated the artists for their lively performances. He directed the Culture Department to make such works accessible to the general public.</p>.Derogatory language against Shankaracharya is verbal violence: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.<p>Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, former Union minister Ashwini Choubey, Satyapal Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma, event coordinator and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Culture and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, BJP leader Neeraj Singh, Dinkar Smriti Nyas chairman Neeraj Kumar and Dinkar's grandson Ritvik Udayan were present at the event, the UP government said in a statement.</p>.<p>Ramdhari Singh, known by his pen name Dinkar, was born on September 23, 1908, in Bihar's Munger district.</p>.<p>'Rashmirathi' (1952) is among the seminal works of Dinkar, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1959. He passed away on this day in Chennai at the age of 66. </p>