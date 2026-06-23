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NEET aspirant dies by suicide in UP, family says she was under stress after exam

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide with police saying that she was under stress after appearing for the medical entrance examination
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 06:31 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 06:31 IST
IndiaNEETNTANEET ExamNational Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)NEET exam failure

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