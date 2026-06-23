NEET aspirant dies by suicide in UP, family says she was under stress after exam

<p>Maharajganj: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide with police on Tuesday saying that she was under stress after appearing for the medical entrance examination.</p><p>The deceased was identified as Chanchal Bharti, a resident of Chaupariya Kanchanpura village.</p>.Bengaluru: Students miss NEET re-exam due to traffic snarls.<p>According to the family, Chanchal was upset after appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) retake on June 21.<br>Police said family members found her unconscious at home while they were busy with their routine work. She was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead.</p><p>Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Nirbhay Singh said a NEET question booklet was recovered from the spot, on which a handwritten message read, "I cannot do anything, my brother."</p><p>Police have seized the booklet and the suspected suicide note, and forensic and handwriting examinations will be conducted, the SHO said.<br>Police said the girl's father works as a tailor and despite financial difficulties, he was educating his children. Family members said Chanchal was a bright student and they had high hopes for her.</p><p>The SHO said the body has been sent for postmortem examination and all aspects of the case are being investigated. Further legal action is underway.</p><p>(<em>With PTI inputs)</em></p>