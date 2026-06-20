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NEET aspirant found dead at Ghaziabad home, police suspect suicide; video clip under scrutiny

According to family members, Jatin was studying in his room till late night Thursday. On Friday morning, when relatives went to wake him up, they found him dead and alerted police.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 18:10 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 18:10 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshNEETSuicide

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