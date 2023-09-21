Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Neighbour rapes minor girl in UP's Maharajganj, arrested

The girl was playing outside her home on Wednesday when the accused -- identified as Mohit -- allegedly took her to his house on some pretext and raped her, police said.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 04:53 IST

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 20-year-old neighbour in the Pharenda area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

The girl was playing outside her home on Wednesday when the accused -- identified as Mohit -- allegedly took her to his house on some pretext and raped her, they said.

The victim later narrated the incident to her family members, who lodged a complaint with the police. Mohit was booked in the case and arrested, they added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Pharenda) Anuj Kumar Singh said police teams were deployed as soon as the family lodged the complaint and the accused was arrested.

(Published 21 September 2023, 04:53 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

