uttar pradesh

Nepali national serving 10-year sentence dies during treatment in UP's Maharajganj

The inmate, Kumbh Bahadur Thapa, was a resident of Nepal and was suffering from a lung disease for a long time. Thapa was being provided health care by the jail administration on a regular basis for his ailment.
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 10:24 IST

Maharajganj (UP): A Nepali national serving a ten-year sentence in the district jail died during treatment on Sunday, a jail official said.

The inmate, Kumbh Bahadur Thapa (67), was a resident of Nepal and was suffering from a lung disease for a long time. Thapa was being provided health care by the jail administration on a regular basis for his ailment.

Jailor of the district jail Aditya Kumar said the court had sentenced Thapa to 10 years' imprisonment in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case. He was serving his sentence in the Maharajganj jail since 2014.

He had served more than nine years of his sentence.

"This morning, when his health suddenly deteriorated, he was admitted to the district hospital where he died during treatment. Information in this regard is being sent to the family members of the prisoner by the Maharajganj jail administration," said the officer.

(Published 15 October 2023, 10:24 IST)
India News Uttar Pradesh

