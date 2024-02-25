JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Nepal's external affairs minister visits Ram temple in Ayodhya

Last Updated 25 February 2024, 17:25 IST

Ayodhya (UP): Nepalese External Affairs Minister Narayan Prasad Saud visited the Ram temple here on Sunday.

Saud landed at the airport here by a chartered flight from Delhi on Saturday and visited the Hanumangarhi shrine and also took part in Saryu Aarti in the evening. He visited the temple to have a 'darshan' on Sunday morning.

Speaking to the media, he said, 'The cultural relations between Janakpur and Ayodhya along with Pashu Patinath and Kashi Vishwanath are growing. The government is focusing on increasing the cultural relations between the two countries.

"The Ram temple in Ayodhya is a very important pilgrimage site and there has been a deep relationship not only between the governments of India and Nepal, but also between the people of both the countries.

Shri Ram was married to Mata Janaki at the Ram Janaki temple in Janakpur, due to this, the deep relationship between us is also very important culturally."

After attending a special service prayer at the temple, he departed for Nepal by road.

(Published 25 February 2024, 17:25 IST)
