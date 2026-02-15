<p>Shahjahanpur: A 52-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by one of his nephews after the latter repeatedly rammed his car, sending it off the road, police said on Sunday.</p><p>Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said the victim, identified as Veeresh (52), was on his way to a Shiv temple on Sunday afternoon when the incident took place under Garhiya Rangeen police station limits.</p><p>According to the officer, five nephews were in hot pursuit of Veeresh, following him in three cars.</p><p>When the victim's vehicle crossed Garhiya Rangeen, a car driven by one of the nephews allegedly rammed his car multiple times, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into a roadside ditch.</p>.Speeding car jumps median, crashes into KSRTC bus on Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway; 5 killed.<p>Subsequently, a scuffle ensued between the uncle and the nephews, during which Veeresh was shot dead, Dwivedi said.</p><p>Preliminary inquiry suggests an ongoing land dispute between the uncle and nephews may have led to the killing, he added.</p><p>Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem examination.</p><p>No formal complaint has been received so far in this regard, the SP said, adding that a detailed probe is on.</p>