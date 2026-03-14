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Never gave Bharat Ratna to Ambedkar, how will Congress give it to Kanshiram?: Mayawati lashes out at Rahul Gandhi

‘’During its long rule at the Centre, the Congress never respected B R Ambedkar nor conferred Bharat Ratna on him. How can it now confer the same on Kanshiram?,’’ Mayawati said.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 12:55 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 12:55 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsMayawatiBSP

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