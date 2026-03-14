<p>Lucknow: A day after Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi </a>hailed Dalit leader Kanshiram for his work for the betterment of the community, BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday accused the Congress of ‘disrespecting’ the dalit icons.</p><p>‘’During its long rule at the Centre, the Congress never respected B R Ambedkar nor conferred Bharat Ratna on him. How can it now confer the same on Kanshiram?,’’ Mayawati said.</p> .No longer India's PM, working for the US: Rahul Gandhi says Modi is 'finished psychologically'.<p>Mayawari’s remarks came after Rahul said that his party would confer the ‘Bharat Ratna’ on Kanshiram if it came to power.</p><p>She said that Congress also did not declare official mourning after the death of Kanshiram.</p><p>‘’All these parties are now trying to weaken the BSP which was founded by Kanshiram, by using such tactics….BSP workers should be alert to such tactics,’’ she added.</p><p>Mayawati said that it was the ‘anti-dalit’ mindset of the Congress which forced the formation of BSP.</p> .<p>Both Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have decided to celebrate Kanshiram’s birth anniversary on March 15. They plan to organize a series of programs in different parts of the state on this occasion.</p><p>Rahul had on Friday addressed dalit leaders of the party at an event here during which he heaped praise on Kanshiram and lauded his contribution to the upliftment of the community.</p><p>The events were being perceived as attempts to make a dent into the core vote bank of the BSP ahead of the next year’s assembly elections in the state. </p>