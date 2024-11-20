Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Newborn baby taken by wild animal in UP's Balrampur; forest department begins search

Two forest department teams were dispatched to track the animal, the DFO said, adding that no footprints or clues had been found so far.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 10:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 10:08 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us