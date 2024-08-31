Newly-married woman raped at her home in Uttar Pradesh' Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP): A 20-year-old newly married woman was allegedly raped by a man at her home here, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Rahul (28), they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday evening when the woman's husband had gone out of the house.

"Rahul first tried to have an illicit relationship with the woman by luring her with money, but when she resisted, he raped her by gagging her mouth," police station in-charge inspector Sachchidanand Pandey said.