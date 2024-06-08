Next stop Delhi? Akhilesh eyes national politics after mega UP poll triumph

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav might soon shift his focus to national politics and keep the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat from where he emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections. Akhilesh might resign from the Karhal assembly seat.

According to the SP sources here, a decision in this regard was likely to be taken in the next few days. The issue also came up at the meeting of the newly elected SP MPs here on Saturday.

Sources said that a section of the MPs were of the opinion that Akhilesh should shift to national politics. "The new coalition government at the Centre may not be stable given the past record of some of the alliance partners in the NDA.....anything can happen anytime....it is time for Akhilesh to shift to Delhi,'' said an SP leader here while speaking to DH.