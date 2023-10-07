NGT sets aside order granting authorisation to biomedical waste treatment unit in UP

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set aside the 'consent and authorisation' of a company running a biomedical waste treatment unit in a village in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh over environmental concerns. It also denounced the conduct of the Chief Environmental Officer (CEO) of the state who had granted 'unauthorised permission' to run the unit “exceeding his jurisdiction and contravening the laws.”

The NGT was hearing a petition against the consent provided to the unit in Samwai village of the district. The petition claimed the unit was close to homes and was the cause of “unhygienic and unsanitary living conditions”. It alleged the foul smell and emissions from the facility were causing “health hazards”.

A bench comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the submission of the petitioner's counsel, who said the Consolidated Consent and Authorisation (CCA) was not provided to the unit by the competent Chief Environmental Officer (CEO) concerned.