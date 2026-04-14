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NIA court sentences three for involvement in Al Qaeda-linked terror conspiracy to carry out attacks in Uttar Pradesh

The Lucknow special court on Monday pronounced varying jail terms, ranging from 5 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to life imprisonment, against the three accused
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 09:58 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeNIAAl QaedaAirtel Delhi Half Marathon

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