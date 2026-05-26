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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Nine-year-old Dalit girl allegedly gang-raped by two minors in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

An FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the girl's father, a resident of a village under Haldi police station limits, they said.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshgang rapeBalliaMinor rape

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