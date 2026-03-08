Menu
uttar pradesh

Nine-year-old girl 'raped' by juvenile boys in UP village

The victim narrated the ordeal to her family after returning home, following which a formal complaint was lodged at the Sikandra Rau police station.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 02:11 IST
Published 08 March 2026, 02:11 IST
India News Uttar Pradesh Crime rape

