Nithari serial killings: Supreme Court agrees to hear CBI pleas against Allahabad High Court verdict acquitting Surendra Koli

New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear pleas filed by the CBI challenging the Allahabad High Court's verdict acquitting Surendra Koli in the sensational 2006 Nithari serial killings case.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan sought a response from Koli on separate pleas filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the high court's verdict dated October 16, 2023.

The apex court had in May agreed to hear a plea filed by the father of one of the victims challenging the high court's order.

The bench said the pleas filed by the CBI would come up for hearing along with this petition.