No caste-based census in Uttar Pradesh, says CM Yogi Adityanath

The SP members, however, created a ruckus in the House and insisted on holding a discussion on the issue though their demand was rejected by the Chair. The council was adjourned for about 15 minutes after the SP members did not relent and continued to try and raise the issue.

The Opposition parties, including the SP, BSP, and the Congress have been demanding a Bihar-like caste-based census in UP also. SP president Akhilesh Yadav had made it clear that his party would have the issue on its agenda in the next LS polls.

''Why is this government reluctant to conduct a caste-based census?....What is it afraid of?,'' asked SP leader Sangram Singh Yadav.

BSP supremo Mayawati has also demanded a caste census in the state as well as in the entire country and sought to compare the same with that of the implementation of the Mandal Commission report. ''A caste census is in the interest of social justice and social equality,'' Mayawati had said recently.

Even the BJP allies in the state government seem to be in support of a caste-based census. The Nishad Party and the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) have asked the government to conduct such a census.