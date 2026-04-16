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No compromise on workers' dignity, rights; strict action for violations: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The CM directed officials to ensure that every worker receives dignified working conditions, timely payment of full wages and all statutory benefits.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 06:23 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 06:23 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath

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