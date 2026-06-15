No laxity in probe into allegation of donation money theft: Nripendra Mishra

<p>Lucknow/Ayodhya (UP): There will not be any laxity in the probe by the special investigation team into the allegation of theft of donation money, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/bjp-in-tight-spot-after-brij-bhushan-seems-to-support-ram-temple-missing-fund-charge-4035842">Ram Temple</a> Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra asserted on Monday.</p>.<p>Mishra said there are two aspects to the investigation, "criminal and future improvement." "When both of these aspects are addressed, only then will we be able to win the trust of the devotees," he told reporters.</p>.<p>Mishra said he had spoken to the district administration yesterday for their cooperation.</p>.<p>"This is a team effort, and in a way a crossroad for the temple, which we will cross and see the future," he said.</p>.Ayodhya Ram temple fund row: From Akhilesh's 'crores of rupees' missing post to recovering cash from employee's house; what we know so far .<p>"This is a continuous stream, and there will be no hurdles to it," Mishra said on the devotees who throng the temple.</p>.<p>Asked if a senior official is coming from Delhi for the probe, Mishra said, "I feel that this is completely wrong. This is a matter of the state government and the district administration. In common parlance, we say 'naiyyaa paar karaaiyenge' (solve the crisis), so these two will do so." The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe allegations of theft of donation money and financial management of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust following a request from the trust.</p>.<p>According to the state government, the trust sought an impartial inquiry to establish facts and counter what it described as misinformation and attempts to tarnish the image of the Ram temple.</p>.<p>The SIT comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.</p>.Ram Temple ‘missing fund’ charge: PIL filed in Allahabad HC seeking CBI probe .<p>The matter surfaced on June 7, when Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav cited reports to claim that crores of rupees from donations offered at the Ram Temple were missing and urged the court to take cognisance of the matter.</p>.<p>Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai responded by saying that internal audits are underway.</p>.<p>Nothing that substantiates the allegation has emerged as yet, he said. </p>