No negative statement from Muslims regarding Ram temple, says BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain

Speaking to reporters late on Saturday night in the Sikanderpur area of Ballia, Hussain said, "The construction of the Ram temple will change the entire picture of Purvanchal. Development will change both the picture and destiny."

He further said, ''When the temple will be inaugurated on January 22, after that people from India and abroad will keep coming, and the crowd will not reduce. Such a wonderful temple is being built that people will come to see it and have a 'darshan' (of Lord Ram).'

"All the statements are being made by the Congress, the RJD and the I.N.D.I.A bloc," he said, and added that the I.N.D.I.A bloc is going to 'completely disintegrate'.