No protests on women reservation issue, follow party discipline: Mayawati to BSP
Mayawati had also reiterated the party's demand for 50 per cent reservation for women in proportion to their population, alleging that other political parties were unwilling to accept it due to their "self-interest and compulsions".
1. ख़ासकर उत्तर प्रदेश स्टेट के बी.एस.पी. के सभी ज़िला अध्यक्ष एवं छोटे-बड़े पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्तागण, आज मैं पार्टी के कार्यों से दिल्ली जा रही हूँ और कार्य पूरा होते ही जल्दी वापिस भी आ जाऊँगी। और इस दौरान् पार्टी की पिछले महीने दिनांक 31 मार्च सन् 2026 को लखनऊ में हुई यू.पी.…