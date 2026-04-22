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No protests on women reservation issue, follow party discipline: Mayawati to BSP

Mayawati had also reiterated the party's demand for 50 per cent reservation for women in proportion to their population, alleging that other political parties were unwilling to accept it due to their "self-interest and compulsions".
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 08:54 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshMayawatiBSP

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