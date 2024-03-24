No religious prayers, liquor consumption at public places on Holi: Noida Police

In its order, police said along with Holi, Dhulandi festivals, protests are also proposed by some groups on March 25 and in view of this, 'the possibility of disturbance of peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out.'

The order said, "Apart from this, in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, peace may be disturbed due to protests by various party workers, farmers' groups, and other protestors. Due to all this and in order to maintain peace in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it is necessary that any mischievous elements should be prevented from carrying out such activities which may create an unfavourable environment."