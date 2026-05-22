No respite for Uttar Pradesh from scorching heat; Banda hottest at 46.4°C

<p>Lucknow: The extreme heat in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> showed no signs of abating on Friday, as several areas in the state recorded temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>The state capital, Lucknow, recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28.8 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.</p>.<p>Banda was the hottest city in the state, with temperatures rising to 46.4 degrees Celsius, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. Following Banda, Prayagraj recorded a high of 46.2 degrees Celsius, 4.9 degrees above normal.</p>.Heatwave sweeps north India, Delhi crosses 45C mark; Banda in UP records 48.2C.<p>Jhansi and Orai recorded a maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius each, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/agra">Agra</a> recorded 45.3 degrees Celsius, and Hamirpur recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>The meteorological department said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at a few places during the daytime over east UP.</p>.<p>Warm night conditions are very likely at isolated places in the state, the meteorological department said. </p>