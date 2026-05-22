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No respite for Uttar Pradesh from scorching heat; Banda hottest at 46.4°C

Jhansi and Orai recorded a maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius each, Agra recorded 45.3 degrees Celsius, and Hamirpur recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 17:09 IST
India NewsheatwaveTemperatureUttra Pradesh

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