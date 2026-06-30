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Homeindiauttar pradesh

'No sympathy for them but...': VHP criticises Faizabad lawyers for not defending Ram temple theft accused

He urged the bar association to reconsider its decision.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 12:35 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 12:35 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhya Ram MandirVishwa Hindu ParishadFundsBar Association

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