uttar pradesh

Noida: 3 kids hurt as firecracker lying in garbage heap explodes

The children were taken to a hospital and are out of danger, the official said, adding a probe into the matter is underway.
Last Updated 21 October 2023, 14:34 IST

Noida: Three children in Noida suffered injuries after a firecracker exploded near them on Saturday, police said. 

The incident took place around 10 am in a slum area near Sector 22, under Sector 24 police station limits, they said. 

"The children -- all siblings -- were playing near a heap of garbage where a firecracker exploded suddenly, leading to injuries to the trio," a police spokesperson said.

In the incident, Saniba (2), Meharba (1 year 6 months) and Ehtesham (5) suffered injuries on their hands and legs, the spokesperson said.

The children were taken to a hospital and are out of danger, the official said, adding a probe into the matter is underway.

(Published 21 October 2023, 14:34 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshNoida

