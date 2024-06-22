Noida: 75 bodies received for autopsy in 3 days amid heatwave

On the heatwave impact, the CMO said there is no doubt the weather is extreme and it's "not usual heat". "This heat is something else, the content of humidity in the weather has also risen of late. This is painful heat and chances of death increase in it." "The impact of heat is not equal on everybody. Those who are completely healthy can bear it. If you live in rural areas and spend time under trees, maybe then also you can bear the heat," he said.