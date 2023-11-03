Noida admin says will enforce GRAP III compliance as AQI dips

The ban will not be on exempted essential works but only on those where applicable, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said, citing guidelines of the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas.

'All construction activities except those exempted by the CAQM will be strictly banned and other guidelines of the GRAP will be strictly enforced in the district,' Verma told PTI.