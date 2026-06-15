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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Noida Airport begins passenger flights; first flight from Lucknow

Jewar based airport is an ambitious project that aims at enhancing air connectivity between western Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 04:39 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 04:39 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshNoida

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