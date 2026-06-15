Noida Airport begins passenger flights; first flight from Lucknow

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/noida">Noida </a>International Airport on Monday began passenger flights with first flight arriving from Lucknow. </p><p>An IndiGo flight from Lucknow landed in Noida on Monday.</p><p>The event was shortly followed by the first takeoff from the greenfield project by a flight to Lucknow. The plane was carrying villagers from Jewar whose land was acquired by the state government for the first phase development of the airport.</p><p>Jewar based airport is an ambitious project that aims at enhancing air connectivity between western Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country. </p>.<p>The first flight took off around 8:19 am and had on board, among other passengers, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, including its CEO Rakesh Singh, additional CEO Shailendra Bhatia, PCS officer and former Jewar SDM Abhay Singh.</p><p>Officials said that the airport has been developed with a focus on creating a multimodal transport hub, with connectivity through air, road and other modes of transport.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>