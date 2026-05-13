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Noida airport domestic flyers to pay Rs 490 user development fee: AERA

The Noida International Airport (NIA), inaugurated on March 28, will start commercial operations on June 15.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 05:14 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 05:14 IST
India NewsNoidaairfareAERA

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