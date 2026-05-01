Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Noida International Airport to start commercial flights from June 15

The airport aims to ensure a seamless passenger experience while providing airlines with cost-efficient and reliable operational facilities.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 11:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 May 2026, 11:48 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshNoidacommercial flights

Follow us on :

Follow Us