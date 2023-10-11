Home
Uttar Pradesh

Noida: Neighbour shows porn video to minor, attempts rape

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Noida–2) Ramesh Chandra Pandey said the accused was arrested Wednesday.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 15:22 IST

A seven-year-old girl near Noida was allegedly shown porn and stripped by her neighbour in his house with the intent to rape, officials said.

The incident happened Tuesday evening when the girl had gone to the 22-year-old neighbour's house to play. Both houses are located next to each other in an apartment building under the Bisrakh Police Station area.

In a written complaint, the mother of the child informed police that her daughter had gone to the neighbour's home but after sometime she heard her screams and rushed there to see what had happened.

"When I reached there, I saw the man without his pants while my daughter was stripped of her clothes and he was trying to sexually abuse her. I yelled at him and called up his relatives there but they allowed him to flee and instead asked me to hush up the matter. They also threatened to harm my family," the mother alleged.

She also claimed that her daughter was shown porn videos by the man.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Noida–2) Ramesh Chandra Pandey said the accused was arrested Wednesday.

"On the basis of the complaint received from the child's mother, an FIR has been lodged against the accused under IPC section 354 (use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), among others," Pandey told PTI.

(Published 11 October 2023, 15:22 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshrapeNoida

