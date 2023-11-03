Noida Police, OYO join hands to curb ‘immoral activities’ in hotels

At a meeting held between the district’s police and company officials and franchise partners, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said, “OYO has empowered a lot of hoteliers by providing them with cutting-edge technology which has helped them expand business… However, a lot of hoteliers are using the OYO brand illegally. We assure OYO of our full cooperation and swift and strict action against such hoteliers in Noida.” Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Verma said the hospitality industry plays a pivotal role in the fight against immoral activities in Noida and noted that hotel staff are often the first line of defence, with the potential to identify and report suspicious activities.