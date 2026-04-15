<p>Noida: An FIR has been registered against RJD spokespersons Priyanka Bharti and Kanchana Yadav at the Gautam Buddha Nagar cyber police station for sharing a video on social media, linking it with Noida workers' protest, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashtriya-janata-dal">Rashtriya Janata Dal</a> leaders have been accused of linking an incident in Madhya Pradesh, where a man was beaten up by police, to the ongoing labour protests in Noida, and of inciting tension by posting about the matter on X.</p>.<p>Police have also lodged an FIR against the X handle @ItsKtyni and the Facebook profile with the name Jitendra Sharma Dausa.</p>.300 arrested as salary hike protest turns violent in Noida, minimum wage increased.<p>They have also been accused of sharing a video from Madhya Pradesh while claiming it depicted events in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/noida">Noida</a>. All the accused are alleged to have attempted to spread rumours during the protests in Noida, officials said.</p>.<p>In Noida, thousands of factory workers, including women, struck work to demand a wage hike, among other things on Monday. The protest had turned violent at places, leading to arson, stone-pelting and vandalism. </p><p>The handling of the protests by the police has drawn criticism from some quarters although police have maintained that "mild force" was used.</p>.<p>Following the incident, RJD spokespersons Yadav and Bharti shared the video of the man beaten up on social media and publicly criticised police.</p>.<p>The Uttar Pardesh Police said the video posted on Facebook by Jitendra Kumar Dausa actually originated from Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, where a drunk individual was creating public disturbance.</p>.<p>All the accused individuals shared this video while falsely claiming it depicted events occurring in Noida along with misleading captions, police said.</p>