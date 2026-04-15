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Noida protests: Two RJD spokespersons booked for sharing 'misleading' video, inciting tension

All the accused are alleged to have attempted to spread rumours during the protests in Noida, officials said.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 09:59 IST
India NewsprotestUttar PradeshMadhya PradeshRJDNoida

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