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Noida protests: Uttar Pradesh DGP says 'provocative elements' being identified, warns of strict action

The protests paralysed traffic, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on different roads leading to Delhi during the morning rush hour.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 09:49 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshProtestsCrimeNoida

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