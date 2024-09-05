Home
Non-bailable warrant against UP minister for not appearing before court in model code violation case

PTI
Last Updated : 05 September 2024, 07:41 IST

Muzaffarnagar: A special MP-MLA court here has issued a non-bailable warrant against Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal for not appearing in court in connection with a case of violation of the model code of conduct.

While issuing the order, Special Judge Devendra Singh Fauzdar had on Wednesday ordered Aggarwal to appear in court on September 13.

Aggarwal will appear in court on next date for recalling the warrant, minister's lawyer Vinod Kumar Gupta told PTI.

A case was registered against several people, including Aggarwal, for violation of the model code of conduct after he organised election meetings without permission in Ramlila Teela locality here on January 11, 2022.

Published 05 September 2024, 07:41 IST
