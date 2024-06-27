Not a single drop of rainwater dripped from Ram temple roof, says Champat Rai

Ayodhya: Not a single drop of water has dripped from the roof in the sanctum sanctorum where Lord Ram is seated nor has water entered there from anywhere, Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai said on Thursday.

He said water entered through all the junction boxes and the same water fell on the ground floor through conduit pipes. It appeared that water was dripping from the ceiling, whereas in reality the water was coming out on the ground floor with the help of conduit pipes, he added.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust functionary said the flooring of the first floor will become completely watertight and there will be no entry of water from any junction boxes. Water will not reach the lower floor through the conduit, he added.