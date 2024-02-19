Not just temples, but medical colleges too coming up in the country: Modi at mandir inauguration in UP

"On one side the pilgrimage centers are being developed in the country and on the other hi-tech infrastructure is also being developed in the cities...it reflects that the times have changed," he added.

Modi also referred to the consecration of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple and the inauguration of a Hindu temple at Abu Dhabi. "We were witness to the fulfillment of a dream after a wait of 500 years (Ram Temple) and at the same time we were also witness to the inauguration of a grand temple hundreds of kilometres away in Abu Dhabi," he said.

"We have also seen development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.....Somnath Temple and re-construction of Kedarnath," he added. "Vikas bhi, virasat bhi is our mantra" (our mantra is both development and heritage), the prime minister said.

Modi showcased the achievements of his government during the past decade and said that the country was now emerging as an "innovation hub" and was on the verge of becoming the fifth biggest economy in the world.