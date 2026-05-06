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Nudity in public, panic, extortion: 3 held as Kinnar gang robbing women busted in UP's Lucknow

According to the police, the gang exploited their identity as kinnars to pressure victims, particularly women, into handing over cash or jewellery.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 22:16 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 22:16 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

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