Nursing student brutally murdered by spurned lover in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: A 20-year old nursing student at Saifai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district was allegedly murdered by her neighbour after she spurned his advances and refused to marry him.

The body of the victim, bearing several injury marks, was recovered from near Sonai village in the district on Thursday night.

Police sources here said on Friday that three persons, including the main accused, identified as Mahendra Botham, were arrested after the victim's mother lodged an FIR stating that Botham had been stalking her daughter for the past two years.

Mahendra lived in the victim's neighbourhood in Auraiya district. Although Mahendra was married but he had been exerting pressure on the victim to marry him, sources said.