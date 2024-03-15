Nursing student brutally murdered by spurned lover in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: A 20-year old nursing student at Saifai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district was allegedly murdered by her neighbour after she spurned his advances and refused to marry him.
The body of the victim, bearing several injury marks, was recovered from near Sonai village in the district on Thursday night.
Police sources here said on Friday that three persons, including the main accused, identified as Mahendra Botham, were arrested after the victim's mother lodged an FIR stating that Botham had been stalking her daughter for the past two years.
Mahendra lived in the victim's neighbourhood in Auraiya district. Although Mahendra was married but he had been exerting pressure on the victim to marry him, sources said.
According to the police, Mahendra used to visit the medical college in a bid to meet the victim. Her mother said that they had approached the police seeking action against Mahendra, but no action was taken.
The victim's classmates said that she had handed her cell phone to one of her friends in the hostel and left the college in the afternoon of Thursday. A search was launched when she did not return to the hostel until late in the evening. Her blood-stained body was found dumped on the roadside near Sonai village later.
Police said that the victim appeared to have been murdered with a sharp edged weapon, and that a panel of doctors would conduct the autopsy. Scores of paramedical students from the college on Friday held a demonstration in protest against the incident and demanded security for them.
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said that the incident reflected the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. ''This government has failed to ensure sfaety of the women,'' he said in a post on social media.
