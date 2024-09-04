On Yogi's 'courage' jibe, Akhilesh Yadav dares him to fight polls on 'bulldozer' symbol

"If you and your bulldozer are so successful, then form a separate party and contest elections with the 'bulldozer' election symbol. Your illusions and pride will be shattered. Anyway, in your current situation, even if you are in BJP, you are as good as 'no', you will have to form a separate party, if not today then tomorrow," Yadav posted on X in Hindi.

During a media interaction at the SP office in Lucknow, Yadav again accused the state government of "deliberately" razing people's homes.

"As far as the bulldozer is concerned, think what kind of bulldozer has been run by the court that now the bulldozer cannot run. Those who used to scare people with bulldozers, used to demolish people's houses at various places... This means that you deliberately ran the bulldozer to humiliate those you wanted to take revenge against and because of arrogance of power. Now, the result is that from the high court to the Supreme Court, all have described the bulldozer action as unconstitutional," he said.