On Yogi's 'courage' jibe, Akhilesh Yadav dares him to fight polls on 'bulldozer' symbol

Lucknow: After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defended his government's "bulldozer action as brave", Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday challenged him to run for elections on a "bulldozer" symbol if he was so confident about his approach.
The Supreme Court on Monday had said it will lay down guidelines on the "issue" that would be enforceable across the country which sparked off a rather acrimonious verbal exchange between Adityanath and his predecessor Yadav.
The SP chief cited Supreme Court's September 2 observation to dub the "bulldozer" action of the Adityanath government as "unconstitutional".
"The Supreme Court only yesterday said that now the bulldozer cannot run, so will the government apologize for the bulldozer that was running till now?" Yadav asked.
He also dared Adityanath to form a new party and contest the next polls with 'bulldozer' as the election symbol if he were so confident of his action.
"If you and your bulldozer are so successful, then form a separate party and contest elections with the 'bulldozer' election symbol. Your illusions and pride will be shattered. Anyway, in your current situation, even if you are in BJP, you are as good as 'no', you will have to form a separate party, if not today then tomorrow," Yadav posted on X in Hindi.
During a media interaction at the SP office in Lucknow, Yadav again accused the state government of "deliberately" razing people's homes.
"As far as the bulldozer is concerned, think what kind of bulldozer has been run by the court that now the bulldozer cannot run. Those who used to scare people with bulldozers, used to demolish people's houses at various places... This means that you deliberately ran the bulldozer to humiliate those you wanted to take revenge against and because of arrogance of power. Now, the result is that from the high court to the Supreme Court, all have described the bulldozer action as unconstitutional," he said.
On Adityanath's retort that it takes "heart and mind" and "bulldozer-like capability" to run a bulldozer, Yadav said a bulldozer does not have a brain, "but has a steering".
"Who knows when the people of UP will change someone's steering or when the people of Delhi will change someone's steering," he said.
Meanwhile, state Congress chief Ajay Rai slammed the state government over the "bulldozer culture" and demanded it be scrapped.
"We welcome the order given by the Supreme Court and any decision should be as per the judiciary so that the people can get justice. There is no place for bulldozers in the judiciary," Rai said.
On Tuesday, BSP president Mayawati had also welcomed the apex court's observation over the issue.
